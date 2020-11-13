Action Alert!
HELP!   We have $73,249 left to match to win a Challenge Grant of $100,000.   Your gift will be doubled!   Deadline 12/9: Donate NOW!
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic World News

Russia shelves plans for ‘Orthodox Vatican’

November 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Russian officials have quietly withdrawn approval for a plan to build an imposing new headquarters for the Moscow Patriarchate. While the decision has been explained as a result of the Covid epidemic, there is speculation that it reflects tension between the Russian Orthodox leadership and President Vladimir Putin.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
JEFF MIRUS
for CatholicCulture.org
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.