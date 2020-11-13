Catholic World News

Russia shelves plans for ‘Orthodox Vatican’

November 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Russian officials have quietly withdrawn approval for a plan to build an imposing new headquarters for the Moscow Patriarchate. While the decision has been explained as a result of the Covid epidemic, there is speculation that it reflects tension between the Russian Orthodox leadership and President Vladimir Putin.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!