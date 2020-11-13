Catholic World News

Polish bishops defend John Paul II

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Poland have come to the defense of Pope John Paul II, responding to criticism of the late Pontiff in the McCarrick Report. Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, the president of Poland’s episcopal conference, pointed out that John Paul II had received misleading reports from American bishops, as well as from McCarrick himself.

