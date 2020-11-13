Catholic World News

Archbishop Vigano denies charges in McCarrick Report

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano strongly denied the claim in the McCarrick Report that he never informed Pope Francis about McCarrick’s misconduct. “This statement is absolutely false,” the archbishop said. During an EWTN interview, Archbishop Vigano also denied that he had neglected to investigate charges about McCarrick’s abuse. He suggested that more attention should be directed to the clerics “who convinced John Paul II and Benedict XVI not to take into account the serious accusations against McCarrick”— naming Cardinals Sodano and Bertone, two past Secretaries of State, as likely possibilities.

