Diocese of Brooklyn takes on NY governor at the Supreme Court

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The governor’s executive order “limits in-person attendance at church services to either 10 or 25 people, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in the areas in which a particular church is located,” the SCOTUS Blog reported. “By contrast, the diocese noted, many secular businesses, including ‘everything from supermarkets to pet stores,’ are allowed to stay open.”

