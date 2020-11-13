Catholic World News

Bishop advocates for Philippine domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga, vice chairman of the Philippine bishops’ Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People, called for the reform of the kafala system, which leaves laborers at the mercy of their employers.

