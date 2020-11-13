Catholic World News

Vatican appoints president of foundation overseeing scandal-ridden Italian hospital

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See announced the appointment on November 12. “After years of systematic theft and fraud by hospital administrators, leaving it with 800 million euros in debt, the [Istituto Dermopatico dell’Immacolata] was declared bankrupt in 2012,” according to the report. “In 2015, the Vatican’s Secretariat of State stepped in, arranging to purchase the hospital out of state-administered bankruptcy through a for-profit partnership ... an arrangement which also ended in financial scandal.”

