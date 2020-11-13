Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Chemin Neuf

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On November 12, Pope Francis received a delegation from Chemin Neuf. In a video message, he encouraged members of the charismatic, Ignatian Catholic community to advance on their way and to be faithful to Christ and the Church.

