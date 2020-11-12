Catholic World News

Government restrictions on religion reach highest level globally in more than a decade

November 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Government restrictions on religion are highest in the Middle East and North Africa,, according to the report; China and Iran topped the list of repressive regimes in Asia.

