Brunei’s new cardinal is nation’s 1st native-born priest

November 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal-designate Cornelius Sim is also the first ordained graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville’s vocation-discernment program. Islam is the official religion of the Southeast Asian nation of 460,000 (map); 59% of its people are Muslim, 12% are Christian, 9% are Buddhist, and 19% adhere to indigenous or folk religions.

