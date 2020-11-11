Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl retiring from Vatican roles as McCarrick report unveiled

November 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who succeeded McCarrick as Archbishop of Washington (2006-18) and remained as apostolic administrator until May 2019, said last year that he had forgotten he knew about allegations against McCarrick. He turns 80 on November 12, two days after the release of the report (CWN analysis).

