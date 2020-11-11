Catholic World News

‘If necessary I’ll be arrested’: the lockdown-defying priest

November 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Following this interview, Father David Palmer of the Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham (England) tweeted, “I have been asked not to offer a private Mass by my Bishop, during ‘individual prayers,’ which I won’t, out of obedience.”

