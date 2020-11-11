Catholic World News

USCCB president welcomes McCarrick Report

November 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Thanking Pope Francis for “his leadership in calling the Church to greater accountability and transparency,” Archbishop José Gomez said, “To McCarrick’s victims and their families, and to every victim-survivor of sexual abuse by the clergy, I express my profound sorrow and deepest apologies ... To all those who have suffered abuse by a priest, bishop, or someone in the Church, I urge you to report this abuse to law enforcement and to Church authorities.”

