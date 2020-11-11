Catholic World News

Asia’s bishops welcome Biden presidency

November 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “President-Elect Joe Biden comes from a long tradition of Catholic faith-based life,” the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences said in a statement signed by its president, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Myanmar. “His concern for the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor is a refreshing welcome. The world with its poor and its climate challenges look forward to the USA fortifying the global fight against global warming and poverty,”

