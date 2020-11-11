Catholic World News

UK inquiry finds Church prioritized reputation over the welfare of children

November 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, launched by the UK government in 2014, has issued a 147-page report examining “the extent of institutional failings by the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales to protect children from sexual abuse ... Between 1970 and 2015, the Roman Catholic Church received more than 900 complaints involving over 3,000 instances of child sexual abuse.” The Inquiry also strongly criticized the Holy See for its lack of cooperation with the investigation: “The Holy See’s limited response on this matter manifestly did not demonstrate a commitment to taking action. Their lack of cooperation passes understanding.”

