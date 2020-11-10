Catholic World News

Papal nuncio toasts Belarus president; archbishop still banned

November 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ante Jozic, the apostolic nuncio in Belarus, met with the country’s President Alexandr Lukashenko, bringing a message of congratulations from Pope Francis on the president’s re-election. But many citizens of Belarus have questioned the validity of the election results. And Archbishop Kondrusiewicz of Minsk, who voiced sympathy for protests, is barred from returning to the country. President Lukashekno has charged that Catholics are “conspiring for the destruction of our country.”

