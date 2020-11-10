Catholic World News

El Paso-area churches to remain closed until further notice

November 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Church gatherings are limited to just those necessary to facilitate the gathering or livestreaming of Mass, not to exceed 10 people,” according to the report. “Funerals, weddings, baptisms and similar liturgies are postponed ... Confession is available by appointment only.”

