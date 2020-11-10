Catholic World News

Priest urges Vatican to intervene as fresh sexual misconduct allegations emerge in Australian diocese

November 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Another priest has shared concerns about Vatican inaction in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations” against Bishop Christopher Saunders, according to the report. Bishop Saunders, now 70, became bishop of Broome in 1996.

