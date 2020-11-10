Catholic World News

Iraqi priest doubles down on Christianity’s survival in the Middle East

November 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “ISIS has not disappeared,” Father Karam Shamasha warns. “We have many problems, including religious ones, because the mentality was not eliminated.”

