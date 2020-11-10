Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Central America as hurricane wreaks havoc

November 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke of “the populations of Central America, hit in recent days by a violent hurricane, which claimed many victims and caused immense damage, aggravated by the already difficult situation of the pandemic. May the Lord welcome the deceased, comfort their families and sustain those most in need, as well as all those who are doing all they can to help them.”

