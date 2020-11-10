Catholic World News

Kenyan bishop rues rising domestic violence

November 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I call on you to reflect on whether you are the man or woman, husband or wife, father or mother, that you should be,” said Bishop John Oballa Owaa of Ngong. “God has expectations of you, and the Church too has expectations of you.”

