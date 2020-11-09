Catholic World News

Australian media on trial for breaching order in Pell case

November 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Several leading Australian journalists and media outlets have gone on trial for allegedly violating a court order that barred public reporting on the trial of Cardinal George Pell in 2018. All of the defendants—18 individuals and 12 media organizations—have entered not-guilty pleas.

