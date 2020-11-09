Catholic World News

Paul Shanley, ‘poster boy’ of clergy sexual abuse scandal, dead at 89

November 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The notorious abuser was laicized in 2004 and imprisoned from 2005 to 2017. The Archdiocese of Boston issued a statement following Shanley’s death.

