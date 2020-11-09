Catholic World News
‘Hard times’ ahead for Church in Poland after cardinal sanctioned by Vatican
November 09, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican imposed stiff disciplinary measures on Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, 97.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
