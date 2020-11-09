Catholic World News
Chicago parish repeatedly defaced with graffiti
November 09, 2020
» Continue to this story on NBC Chicago
CWN Editor's Note: The parish, St. Mary of Perpetual Help, dates from 1880.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!