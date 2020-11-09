Catholic World News

English cardinal mourns death of Rabbi Jonathan Sacks

November 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The former Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth met with Pope Benedict in 2010 and 2011, decried the persecution of Christians in the Middle East, and received the Templeton Prize.

