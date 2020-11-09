Catholic World News

Papal appeal for peace in Ethiopia and Libya

November 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, has launched a military intervention in the Tigray region (map). The Libyan Civil War began in 2014.

