Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
Catholic World News

Papal appeal for peace in Ethiopia and Libya

November 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, has launched a military intervention in the Tigray region (map). The Libyan Civil War began in 2014.

