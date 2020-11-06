Catholic World News

Chinese officials seize ‘underground’ priests, nuns, seminarians

November 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Government officials in Baoding have taken into custody the vicar general of the Baoding diocese, two priests, and at least a dozen seminarians and nuns. The ‘underground’ Church in Baoding is one of the nation’s strongest, with over 500,000 faithful. The leader of the diocese, Bishop James Su Zhimin, has been in custody for more than 20 years.

