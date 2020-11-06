Catholic World News

Vatican sanctions elderly Polish cardinal

November 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has imposed stiff disciplinary measures on Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the 97-year-old former Archbishop of Wroclaw. He will be barred from public celebrations, forbidding to act as a bishop, deprived of a funeral service and burial in the city’s cathedral. The Vatican did not explain the reasons for the disciplinary action, but Cardinal Gulbinowicz had been accused of sexual abuse, as well as covering up abuse by other clerics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!