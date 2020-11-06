Catholic World News

Confirmed: McCarrick report to be released November 10

November 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has confirmed that a long-awaited report on the ecclesiastical career of the disgraced former cardinal Theodore McCarrick will be made public on Tuesday, November 9.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!