Catholic World News

‘Rekindling positivity and hope’ is theme of Vatican’s annual message to Hindus

November 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the Hindu festival of Diwali (Deepavali), the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue said, “Amid the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic, may this very meaningful feast dispel every cloud of fear, anxiety and worry, and fill your hearts and minds with the light of friendship, generosity and solidarity!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!