Chile’s cardinal appointment coincides with country’s political change

November 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1945, Cardinal-designate Celestino Aós Braco is not a native Chilean, but a Spanish Capuchin Franciscan who was assigned to Chile when he was 38. Pope Francis named him bishop of a small Chilean diocese in 2014. The prelate, now 75, was installed as Archbishop of Santiago, the nation’s capital, in January.

