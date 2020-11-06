Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols: No scientific evidence for UK’s ban on religious services

November 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I think the evidence we’ve seen over the last couple of days is that this particular aspect of the decision by the Government is not supported by any scientific evidence and clearly shows a misunderstanding of the importance of religious faith,” the Archbishop of Westminster told BBC. “As soon as possible, I hope to see places of worship opened again,” as churches are “very well cleansed and among the safest places people go to.”

