Vatican OKs probe of sex abuse coverup by Polish bishop

November 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Slawoj Glódz was Archbishop of Gdansk from 2008 until August; the Pope accepted his resignation on the day of his 75th birthday. The prelate has also been accused of bullying his priests and adopting a lavish lifestyle.

