Catholic World News

Nearly 2,000 nuns sign letter demanding Trump ‘count the votes’

November 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Donald Trump’s reckless attempts to disenfranchise millions of people across the country struggling during this pandemic is shameful and will not be tolerated,” said Sister Simone Campbell, who offered the invocation at the Democratic National Convention this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!