Texas bishop appalled by pundits’ reaction to Latino vote

November 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I am frankly appalled at the cultural ignorance on display about the varieties of communities of Latin American descent in the United States, all because exit-polls suggest they don’t fit someone’s punditry, or neatly pre-fabricated narratives,” said Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville. “There exists in this country a pallid intellectual culture that opts for easy nominalisms: it aggregates characteristics to communities it has never taken the time to get to know. It invents categories and then assigns places for everyone.”

