Federal court rules against SSPX priests, upholds New York governor’s Covid restrictions

November 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a suit brought by priests of the Society of St. Pius X, a federal district court ruled that “to find in plaintiffs’ favor under these circumstances would be to second-guess the State’s medical experts and scientific and public health findings with respect to what constitutes an ‘essential’ business ... The court is satisfied that the Initiative was guided by science and data, and not a mere desire to target religion.” The Diocese of Brooklyn is also challenging the geographically targeted restrictions.

