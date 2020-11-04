Catholic World News

Vatican Museums closed again as Italy locks down

November 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Museums will be closed until December 3, as Italy prepares a new lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of Covid. The loss of income from the Museums will be another serious blow to the Vatican’s budget, which is already badly imbalanced.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!