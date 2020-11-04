Catholic World News

Book offers details about alleged manipulation by Schoenstatt founder

November 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: This summer, Father Joseph Kentenich (1885-1968) came under scrutiny for allegations of coercion following the Vatican’s opening of archival material from the reign of Venerable Pius XII.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!