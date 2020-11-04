Catholic World News

German archbishop takes legal action to prevent abuse report’s publication

November 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: “Looming large in the 350-page report, which examines 15 sample cases, is Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg,” according to the report. “Archbishop Hesse disputes the report’s accusations vehemently and has taken legal action to prevent its publication.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!