Mexico’s ‘bishop of the poor’ dies of Covid complications
November 04, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Arturo Lona Reyes, 95, was bishop of Tehuantepec in Oaxaca (map) from 1971 to 2000.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
