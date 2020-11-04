Catholic World News

Diocese accuses Fresno-area priest of violence, gang ties, court documents show

November 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Guadalupe Rios has been removed from his position as administrator of St. Joseph Church in Selma, California. “Parishioners have also seen social media photos of Rios with an AK-47 or an AR-556 or a .357 Magnum,” KFSN-TV reported. “So they were afraid to be interviewed.”

