Syriac Catholic Patriarch: ‘Our martyrs are the torches of faith’

November 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Younan commemorated the 10th anniversary of the massacre at the Syriac Catholic cathedral in Baghdad.

