Catholic World News

French bishops perform rite of reparation at Nice basilica

November 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “The stones cannot cry out their horror,” said Bishop André Marceau of Nice. “Three lives were stolen in the name of a false god.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!