Catholic World News

French bishops perform rite of reparation at Nice basilica

November 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The stones cannot cry out their horror,” said Bishop André Marceau of Nice. “Three lives were stolen in the name of a false god.”

PHIL LAWLER
for CatholicCulture.org
