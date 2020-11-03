Action Alert!
Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
NYC Catholic schools see surge of interest

November 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: An archdiocesan official said that there have been nearly 2,000 new applications from parents of children in public schools.

