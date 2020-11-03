Catholic World News

In Austria, dozens of young Turks attack church; Afghan teen hits elderly nun on bus

November 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Following these attacks, at least three people were killed in terrorist attacks at six sites in Vienna. Austrian interior minister Karl Nehammer says that a suspect in Vienna shootings was linked to the Islamic State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!