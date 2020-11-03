Action Alert!
In Austria, dozens of young Turks attack church; Afghan teen hits elderly nun on bus

November 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Following these attacks, at least three people were killed in terrorist attacks at six sites in Vienna. Austrian interior minister Karl Nehammer says that a suspect in Vienna shootings was linked to the Islamic State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

