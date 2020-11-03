Catholic World News

How Catholics around the world see same-sex marriage, homosexuality

November 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In the Netherlands, 92% of Catholics favor same-sex marriage, and only 3% oppose it; in Ukraine, on the other hand, 6% of Catholics favor same-sex marriage, and 90% oppose it.

