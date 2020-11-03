Catholic World News

California bishop sues charity administrator who accused Catholic leader of wrongdoing

November 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Los Angeles Times

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kevin Vann of Orange has filed a libel suit against Suzanne Nunn, former interim executive director of the Orange Catholic Foundation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

