Catholic World News

Leading church-state legal blogger lists 10 ballot measures to watch on Election Day

November 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: “Individuals in several states will be voting on ballot measures that impact churches, relate to law and religion, or deal with religiously sensitive topics,” writes Howard Friedman, emeritus law professor at the University of Toledo.

