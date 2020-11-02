Catholic World News

Orthodox priest shot at French church

November 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: A Greek Orthodox priest was shot and badly wounded on Saturday at his church in Lyon, France. Father Nikolas Kakavelakis was listed in critical condition in a local hospital. Police, who were searching for the gunman, said they were treating the shooting as an attempted murder rather than a terrorist attack.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!