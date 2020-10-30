Catholic World News

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar condemns terrorist attack on French basilica

October 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “There is no justification for such heinous terrorist attacks which contradict the tolerant teachings of Islam and all monotheistic religions,” said the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, whom some Sunni Muslims regard as the highest Muslim authority, and who signed the Document on Human Fraternity with Pope Francis in 2019. “Terrorism has no religion, all Muslims are invited to condemn this criminal act that neither belongs to Islam nor to the peace-loving [Muhammad].”

